Conor McGregor’s Next Interview Will Air On Pay-Per-View

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set for yet another pay-per-view (PPV) appearance, but this time it won’t be to step into the Octagon.

The former dual-weight champ is set to sit down with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani for a one-hour unscripted interview at EventCity in Manchester, England, next week (Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017). Writemedia will be broadcasting the event for £3.99 ($4.91) on www.notoriouslive.tv, and 5,000 tickets for the event have been sold as well.

Rick Gorgan, a Paradigm Sports UK Representative, had this to say about McGregor’s upcoming PPV event (via Bleacher Report):

“We knew this exclusive sporting showcase would appeal to the rest of the world, and wanted to offer those all over the globe the chance to see the event live. This rare opportunity had to be captured on film considering Conor’s past interview history, and we decided to take it one step further and distribute it globally, meaning fans who are not able to attend the event don’t have to miss out.”

‘The Notorious One’ never fails to put on a show during a PPV event, however, as “live music and a huge night of entertainment” along with a nightclub after-party will accompany the event.

There are plenty of topics for McGregor to cover, including his highly-anticipated return to fighting action, as well as the current status of his rumored superfight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Perhaps ‘Mystic Mac’ is preparing to drop a big announcement during the PPV event?

What do you think the interview between Helwani and McGregor will entail? Will you be tuning in on PPV for the event?