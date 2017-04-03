Conor McGregor’s 10 Most Extravagant Purchases

From being flat-broke and unemployed to becoming a multi-millionaire in the space of just a few years, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has undoubtedly delivered one of the best rags-to-riches stories in combat sports history.

As the highest paid athlete in MMA, McGregor banks several million dollars just for showing up to fight these days, while he earns even more from his cut of the record-breaking pay-per-view revenue his blockbuster fights generate.

In 2016 alone, McGregor estimated that he was set to make in the region of $40 million, and that’s just as well, as by his own admission he’s a spendaholic, who once joked to reporters that, “I need those big fights or I’m going to end up in debt pretty fast!”

With that in mind, let’s take a close look at McGregor’s most extravagant purchases to date as he lives the dream both inside and outside of the Octagon.

Taking Care Of His Family

McGregor became a multimillionaire after winning the UFC’s interim featherweight title in July of 2015, and afterwards he proved that he’s a family man at heart by sharing the fruits of his labor with his loved ones.

When McGregor returned home to Ireland he surprised his mother, father and two sisters at a special dinner by informing them that they’d never have to work again.

”I took every bill off their hands, every single bill,” McGregor proudly told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show. “My whole family has retired young now.”

McGregor went into more detail in an interview with GQ magazine, revealing that, among other things, he’d paid of his parents mortgage and “unemployed” his girfriend and two sisters, stating that, “they don’t need to work, don’t need to worry about a thing.”

To cap it all off, McGregor also surprised each family member with a brand new BMW 5-Series.