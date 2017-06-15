Home UFC Conor McGregor Will Face Lawsuit If He Kicks Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Will Face Lawsuit If He Kicks Floyd Mayweather

Mike Henken
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Yesterday (June 15, 2017), it was officially announced that former pound-for-pound king and former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather would be coming out of retirement to take on reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada.

After months and months of speculation, the two sides finally came to an agreement on the specific details in order to make the fight a reality. One of those details is that the fight will take place strictly under a boxing rule set, and UFC President Dana White even said that McGregor could face a lawsuit if he were to kick “Money”:

“There is no way that will happen. That is absolutely in the contract, number one,” White said on yesterday’s conference call. 

“Number two, this is a boxing match under the rules of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. When you talk about a guy like Floyd Mayweather, the lawsuit if that ever happened…”

“You all know how much Conor likes money. Conor would depart with a whole lot of money if that ever happened.”

McGregor has been out of action since a vicious second round knockout over Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 last November in New York City. That win made him the promotion’s 155-pound champion, but he has spent recent months on the sidelines due to the birth of his first child.

Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. He announced his retirement after the bout, but he will now look to extend his record to a perfect 50-0 when he takes on the “Notorious” one.

Are you giving McGregor any chance against Mayweather?

  • Juan Diablo

    I wasn’t worried about him kicking Floyd as much as I was about him getting rocked and then subconsciously shooting for a takedown lol

  • LNX03

    WEAK!!!! like that should even be in the contract. Or maybe that is in standard verbiage contracts for boxing. No biting either, knees, etc. ????????????

    Just shows you Mayweather is scared to death with getting kicked or kneed…