Conor McGregor Will Face Lawsuit If He Kicks Floyd Mayweather

Yesterday (June 15, 2017), it was officially announced that former pound-for-pound king and former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather would be coming out of retirement to take on reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada.

After months and months of speculation, the two sides finally came to an agreement on the specific details in order to make the fight a reality. One of those details is that the fight will take place strictly under a boxing rule set, and UFC President Dana White even said that McGregor could face a lawsuit if he were to kick “Money”:

“There is no way that will happen. That is absolutely in the contract, number one,” White said on yesterday’s conference call. “Number two, this is a boxing match under the rules of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. When you talk about a guy like Floyd Mayweather, the lawsuit if that ever happened…” “You all know how much Conor likes money. Conor would depart with a whole lot of money if that ever happened.”

McGregor has been out of action since a vicious second round knockout over Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 last November in New York City. That win made him the promotion’s 155-pound champion, but he has spent recent months on the sidelines due to the birth of his first child.

Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. He announced his retirement after the bout, but he will now look to extend his record to a perfect 50-0 when he takes on the “Notorious” one.

