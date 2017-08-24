Conor McGregor Teases Future Trilogy Bout With Nate Diaz

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor will earn the biggest payday of his career when he fights Floyd Mayweather this weekend (Aug. 26, 2017) in Las Vegas. Not only that, but McGregor will likely earn a bigger payday than he ever could in mixed martial arts, yet he continues to assure fans that he will return to the Octagon.

If he does indeed return to the UFC, McGregor will certainly have options awaiting him, but he recently teased a potential trilogy bout:

“Things always form,” McGregor told MMAFighting.com when asked how he could take his career to the next level after Aug. 26. “Fighters come and rise and create hype. We’ll see. There’s many options. I have a trilogy fight in waiting also, which would be a big fight.”

McGregor is likely referring to a potential trilogy bout with bitter rival Nate Diaz.

At UFC 196, the Irishman was scheduled to take on then lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, but dos Anjos was forced to withdraw from the fight just days prior. Diaz then stepped in and shocked the world, submitting McGregor in the second round.

The two then met just months later in a rematch at UFC 202 on August 20, 2016. The bout turned out to be a five round war that saw McGregor leave with a majority decision victory.

Would you like to see McGregor and Diaz settle the score at some point?