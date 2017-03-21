Conor McGregor Says He’s ‘Very Close’ To Fighting Floyd Mayweather

Each day it seems as if the often talked about mega fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor inches closer towards becoming a reality and the UFC lightweight champion certainly expects the bout to take place.

In a recent interview, the “Notorious” one claimed that him and Mayweather are ‘very close to inking’ a deal that would make the fight official:

“I’m ready. I look forward to it. I’m excited and I’m prepared. We’re very close to inking it,” McGregor revealed when speaking to IFL TV. “I’m not going to say no more, we’re very close that’s it.”

While McGregor is known for his patented left hand and crisp boxing inside the Octagon, many have given him a slim chance in a potential bout against Mayweather. After all, “Money” is the former pound-for-pound king with a perfect professional record of 49-0. To no surprise, however, McGregor is confident in his chances against Mayweather:

“[Expletive] Floyd. Trust me, this whole boxing world don’t know what they’re going to see when I roll in here,” McGregor shouted. “I’m unpredictable. Nobody knows what they’re in for. “Everybody’s writing me off. They’re going to be in shock. Make no mistake about it.”

The Irishman has proved doubters wrong time and time again, but would you give him any chance against “Money” inside the squared circle?