Conor McGregor Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s Tax Issues

Yesterday (July 10, 2017), a report surfaced from ESPN indicating that Floyd Mayweather had asked the IRS for a ‘reprieve’ until after his upcoming Aug. 26 mega fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to pay his 2015 tax liability.

Shortly after the news broke, TMZ caught up with McGregor, and it’s safe to say that the outspoken Irishman didn’t hold back with his reaction:

“I don’t give a f*ck what he did,” McGregor said while shopping in Beverly Hills. “I don’t give a f*ck. I don’t care what he done. He should’ve stayed retired. He’s f*cked now. That’s the god’s honest truth. He should have paid his taxes and stayed retire. And kept my name out of his f*cking mouth.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor has been dubbed by some as nothing more than a ‘money grab’, and the two stars will certainly make a tremendous amount of money from the fight. The fight also has a chance to rank as the most lucrative in combat sports history, and it’ll be priced at $99.95 (HD) on pay-per-view (PPV).

McGregor gave his opinion on that as well:

“It should be $120,” he said.

Mayweather and McGregor will meet face-to-face for the first time later today at a press conference in Los Angeles. They will then continue a world tour to promote the fight with stops in Toronto, New York, and London.

Mayweather, a former five division world champion, was often one of the highest paid athletes in the world during his heyday, but he hasn’t competed since scoring a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. He announced his retirement after the bout, but has since come out of that retirement to fight McGregor.

The Irishman has been out of action since last November, when he scored a brutal knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York City to become the promotion’s lightweight champion.