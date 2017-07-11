Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction For Mayweather Fight

The fight between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and undefeated former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. kicked off today (Tues. July 11, 2017) in Los Angeles from the Staples Center ahead of their boxing bout next month in “Sin City.”

Earlier this year it was announced that “The Notorious One” would be making his professional boxing debut against “Money” is a superfight that has been built-up for the better part of a year. The pair will go 12 three-minute rounds wearing 10 ounce gloves in, arguably, the biggest exhibition bout the sport has ever seen.

The pair kicked off a World Tour to promote their epic clash today in L.A., the first of four stops to hype the amazing fights. McGregor starting

“He’s in a f*cking track suit. He can’t even afford a suit anymore. He is f*cked. There is no other way around it. His little legs, his little core, his little head – I’m going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.” “He will be unconscious inside four rounds. The movement, the power, the ferociousness – he has not experienced this.”

Mayweather and McGregor will go one-on-one on Showtime Boxing PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017.