Conor McGregor Issues Warning To Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Juicehead’ Bodyguards

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor promotional world tour has been quite entertaining thus far, although the third stop in Brooklyn, which took place yesterday (July 13, 2017), didn’t live up to previous stops in Los Angeles and Toronto.

At one point during the event in New York, Mayweather actually had his body guards form a ‘voltron’ around McGregor, which nearly led to the two sides coming to blows. Speaking after the event at his own press conference, however, the “Notorious” one said it was ‘nothing’:

“Juicehead fools,” McGregor said. “I don’t know, man. I didn’t even see them until they were on top of me. I was like, ‘what?’ and then everybody was pushing and shoving. But, handbags, we call that back where I come from. It means it’s nothing, it’s just handbags. It’s just a term we use.”

Continuing on, McGregor issued a warning to Mayweather and his team. If something like that happens again, the Irishman said that he’ll ‘slap the hell’ out of ‘those f*cking juiceheads’:

“We’re having a good time, but I’ll tell you what, if those f*cking juiceheads [do that again], I’ll slap the hell out of all of them,” McGregor said. “If something like that happens at the next one, something will have to happen.”

Mayweather and McGregor are set to finish off their world tour with one final meeting later today (July 14, 2017) at Wembley Stadium in London. The two will then face off in the squared circle on Aug. 26 live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas, Nevada.