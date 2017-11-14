Conor McGregor Issues Official Statement On Bellator 187 Melee

Conor McGregor has finally issued an official statement on his controversial in-cage incident at last Friday’s (November 10, 2017) Bellator 187 from Dublin, Ireland.

After his teammate and good friend Charlie Ward won a late-round TKO over fellow Irishman John Redmond, McGregor jumped into the cage to celebrate with Ward. But as referee Marc Goddard was still trying to determine if the fight should have continued, he urged McGregor to step back to allow him to do his job by putting his hands on the outspoken UFC champion, and that’s when all hell broke loose.

McGregor shoved Goddard, who had scolded him for being too involved in a fight he was officiating only weeks before in Gdansk, Poland, and after chaos ensued, eventually left the cage. But after a victory lap for fans, McGregor jumped back on the cage wall and slapped a security guard who was trying to get him down. “The Notorious” largely remained quiet on the subject until issuing a response on Twitter blaming Goddard for the chaos before quickly deleting it.

Today (Tues., November 13, 2017), however, McGregor issued an official statement on his Instagram account apologizing for the incident but still taking issue with Goddard’s decision during the bout: