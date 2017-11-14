Conor McGregor Issues Official Statement On Bellator 187 Melee

Conor McGregor has finally issued an official statement on his controversial in-cage incident at last Friday’s (November 10, 2017) Bellator 187 from Dublin, Ireland.
After his teammate and good friend Charlie Ward won a late-round TKO over fellow Irishman John Redmond, McGregor jumped into the cage to celebrate with Ward. But as referee Marc Goddard was still trying to determine if the fight should have continued, he urged McGregor to step back to allow him to do his job by putting his hands on the outspoken UFC champion, and that’s when all hell broke loose.
McGregor shoved Goddard, who had scolded him for being too involved in a fight he was officiating only weeks before in Gdansk, Poland, and after chaos ensued, eventually left the cage. But after a victory lap for fans, McGregor jumped back on the cage wall and slapped a security guard who was trying to get him down. “The Notorious” largely remained quiet on the subject until issuing a response on Twitter blaming Goddard for the chaos before quickly deleting it.
Today (Tues., November 13, 2017), however, McGregor issued an official statement on his Instagram account apologizing for the incident but still taking issue with Goddard’s decision during the bout:
“I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard.
“The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted.
“I am sorry to everyone. I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all! I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different.”
