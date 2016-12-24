Conor McGregor: I’m Going To Break Floyd Mayweather’s Face

The trash talk continues…

Since late 2015, combat sports superstars Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been locking horns. During a brief period after McGregor’s first fight with Nate Diaz, a boxing match with Mayweather was apparently happening in September. Once McGregor beat Diaz in the rematch at UFC 202, it was off to lightweight in New York. The talk about a boxing match with ‘Money’ would cease, but only to reignite again after ‘The Notorious’ beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap.

Bad enough was the situation at featherweight that McGregor was stripped of the belt. Although he still claims to be the two-weight champion, McGregor’s reign at featherweight ended with no defenses registered. The back-and-forth with Mayweather would again prove popular in the media, but set the lightweight division at unease. Would McGregor now hold up another division by pursuing his pugilistic rivalry with Mayweather?

Social Media Rounds

More than anything, it appears the McGregor vs. Mayweather rivalry probably won’t go past a social media war. What’s disguised as a genuine rivalry is far more likely to do with followers and money. All that said, McGregor responded to Mayweather’s recent $10K reward video with the following Tweet:

I am going to break his face pic.twitter.com/sI5jxpVGQN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 24, 2016

White Russian

With UFC president Dana White recently hinting at McGregor vs. Khabib in Russia, the Irishman’s immediate future is likely to take place in a UFC octagon. Undoubtedly the biggest draw in the promotion’s history, how far will McGregor’s stardom take him? With movie roles and many other lines of work available to him, the brash striker looks to have his employers by the horns.

