Conor McGregor: I Flew To Las Vegas & Floyd Didn’t Show

The saga continues.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. continue to hype up their potential superfight boxing match that has been rumored for almost a year now. With reports circulating the newswire this week that the two have come to terms for the potential fight, no official confirmation has come from either star’s camp.

Recently TMZ Sports caught up with McGregor once again to get an update on the potential throw-down between the two brash rivals, to which McGregor revealed that he showed up to Las Vegas earlier this week to enter negotiations for the bout but ‘Money’ never showed up to the table (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Floyd’s a bitch and he’s petrified,” said McGregor. “I flew to Las Vegas and he didn’t show his face. As soon as I touched down in Las Vegas he retired twice.” “Brush up, you’re not up to speed,” added McGregor when asked about fighting Mayweather in Ireland. “A lot has happened over these last couple of days.”

Mayweather recently stated that he is ‘happily retired’ at the moment but prompted McGregor to handle his business with the UFC if he truly does want to make the fight happen. The combat sports world seems to be divided when it comes to the question of whether or not they do want to see the fight go down. What’s your stance on the matter?

You can check out McGregor’s recent interview with TMZ here below: