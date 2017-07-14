Conor McGregor Goes Off On Mayweather’s ‘Juicehead Monkeys’ As Expected

The mayhem that is the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour concluded its fourth and final stop earlier today (Fri. July 14, 2017) from London, England.

In their final confrontation before the weigh-ins for their clash next month, “The Notorious One” and “Money” got their final opportunities to trash-talk their way into their opponents minds before they strap on the boxing gloves and go toe-to-toe. Yesterday the press tour found its way to Brooklyn, New York, where Mayweather made a rather odd move against his Irish counterpart.

Mayweather shouted “form Voltron” and his body guards (who won’t be passing any USADA tests anytime soon) surrounded McGregor and blocked him away as Mayweather walked off. As expected, McGregor addressed the incident during today’s press conference in London as he verbally attacked the 49-0 boxer’s “juicehead monkeys”:

“What’s with these two juice-heads you got?” McGregor asked. “What the f*ck was that yesterday? He jumped up and he shouted ‘Voltron Power Rangers!’ And these f*cking juiceheads walk up and stand in front of me. Mate, 40 years of age! Get your f*cking sh*t together, my god!. “You juicehead turkey, and you juicehead turkey (points at body guards). Look where you’re standing now you two f*cking b*tches! You’ll do f*ck all! Juicehead monkey, juicehead monkey (points again).”

Mayweather and McGregor will finally get the opportunity to settle their differences inside the squared circle live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next month (Sat. August 26, 2017).