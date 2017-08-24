McGregor: Mayweather’s Strip Club ‘Horrendous Decision’

Leading up this highly anticipated ‘money fight’ against Conor McGregor on Saturday (Aug. 26, 2017), Floyd Mayweather has made it clear that he’ll be spending time at his ‘Gentleman’s Club’, which is one of his most recent investments.

McGregor, however, feels as if the club looks like a ‘crack den’:

“That strip club is bleeding money from him, and he knows it, and he’s talking about franchising it,” McGregor told MMAJunkie.com. “The thing looks like a crack den, and that’s no disrespect to the people that are in there. It’s a horrendous decision.”

The “Notorious” one also showed little concern with Mayweather being at the club just days prior to the fight, while some have questioned how focused “Money” actually is on the fight:

“I don’t care about that,” the UFC lightweight champ said. “Whatever. He’s so cool, isn’t he? At the strip club a couple days before the fight. Like, who gives a bollocks, mate. I’d say the place stinks. That’s being straight. Looking at it on ‘All Access,’ I’d say the place stinks.”

While both men are known for their riches, Mayweather has been one of the wealthiest athletes in the world for the last decade or so. He makes it no secret how wealthy he is either, and he’s typically open about the bets he makes.

The Irishman, however, feels as if Mayweather has a problem with gambling:

“He needs to let that gambling go,” McGregor said. “He’s always talking about doing it, and then not doing it. I don’t really care. You don’t see many winners in those places.”

What do you make of McGregor’s latest comments?