Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Boxing’s Biggest B****’

The madness that is the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. World Tour continued on today (Tues. July 12, 2017).

Yesterday the action got started at the Staples Center from Los Angeles, California, where McGregor fired shots at “Money’s” financial woes and wardrobe. Mayweather fired back by flaunting his un-cashed $100 million check and boasting about his undefeated 49-0 record inside the squared circle.

McGregor was unable to respond to any of Mayweather’s verbal shots, however, as his mic was mysteriously shut off during “Money’s” time on stage. Today was a much different story.

The UFC lightweight champ opened things up by firing shots at both Mayweather and Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza. McGregor called Espinoza a ‘weasel’ and a ‘b*tch’ after claiming that he shut his mic off during the first presser in attempt to silence the brash Irishman’s gift of gab. He then shifted his attention to Mayweather, who he proceeded to label ‘boxing’s biggest b*tch’:

“I just want to speak to all the boxing pu**ies, all the supposed experts,” McGregor said. “You’re f*cking crazy if you think this man stands a chance. His head is too small! One shot is all it takes me, check the facts, I bounce heads off the canvas and dribble that sh*t! He tip-tap-toes to a decision. He has never even fought a day in his life. He’s a runner. He’s boxing’s biggest b*tch!”

Mayweather and McGregor will go one-on-one in the center of the boxing ring live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next month (Sat. August 26, 2017).