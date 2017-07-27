Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Have Agreed To USADA Drug Testing

It’s official, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will undergo extensive USADA drug testing before their upcoming boxing match. The news was revealed when a USADA spokesperson spoke with MMAFighting.com.

“The program is consistent with other professional boxing programs USADA has conducted over the years where the athletes agree to robust testing,” the USADA spokesperson said.

Also, McGregor will continue to be tested under the UFC’s drug program as well. According to USADA, the UFC Lightweight Champion has been tested five times thus far this year.

Since it was announced that the boxing legend would be returning to the ring, he has been tested twice under USADA. It should be noted that Mayweather did not have to undergo drug testing between his retirement in 2015 and his return a few months ago. Back in 2015, he was tested 34 times by USADA.

If you recall, McGregor has criticized the system in the past. He spoke to MMAHEAT about USADA testing leading up to his UFC 194 fight with Jose Aldo.

“Even still, I think it’s a flawed system if I’m being honest. The UFC are taking great, great steps to clean the sport and it’s phenomenal what they’re doing. Still, it’s a flawed system,” McGregor said.

For the record, Mayweather had his own issues with USADA in 2015. The organization did not tell the Nevada Athletic Commission of a therapeutic use exemption for an IV used before his match against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

According to the USADA spokesperson, both fighters will be vigorously tested leading up to their August 26th boxing match in Las Vegas.