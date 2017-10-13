Conor McGregor Finally Trolls Tony Ferguson Online

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has finally addressed the crowning of new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

McGregor won the 155-pound throne last November when he downed then-champ Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) main event meeting. Since then McGregor has made his professional boxing debut with a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather this past August. Now “The Notorious One” is ready to return to the Octagon, however, no official announcement on his next challenger has been made.

Since McGregor hasn’t defended his 155-pound title in nearly a year, an interim belt was implemented and contested for last week between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Ferguson won the title via third round submission after locking up a Triangle Choke on “The Motown Phenom.” After the fight Ferguson called out the Irishman and told him to either defend or vacate his title.

While the possibility of a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz still lingers, as it is considered the fight that will make McGregor the most money, UFC President Dana White has come out and stated that the only fight that makes sense moving forward is McGregor vs. Ferguson.

McGregor finally acknowledged the possibility of sharing the Octagon with “El Cucuy” to unify their titles, posting the following on Twitter earlier today (Fri. October 13, 2017):

It should be interesting to see if the UFC books this fight between McGregor and Ferguson next, and how soon the fight could take place. Who do you think would emerge victorious if the pair squared off inside the cage?