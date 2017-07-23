Conor McGregor & Warriors’ Draymond Green Clash In Heated Instagram Battle

It looks like UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor is now taking his trash-talking talents to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

On the heels of, arguably, the greatest combat sporting event of all time, McGregor prepares to make his professional boxing debut against the undefeated 49-0 Floyd Mayweather on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) next month (Sat. August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair held a four stop World Tour earlier this month to promote the bout in which they engaged in a slew of trash-talk to promote the fight.

Now that the promotional side of things have wrapped up for the time being, the pair can now focus on the physical preparations for their epic clash – or so you may have thought.

Just because the press conference is up doesn’t mean McGregor is done talking trash, as he recently got into a bit of verbal beef with Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green on Instagram. Green took to Instagram to call out “The Notorious One” for wearing a Warriors jersey with his number on it and ordered him to take it off due to he and the team’s allegiance to Mayweather.

It didn’t take long for the Irishman to respond in the comments section, pointing out it was the jersey of former Warriors player C.J. Watson – not Green. McGregor then proceeded to make little of Green’s athletic career, stating he dribbles heads off the floor as opposed to balls like Green does in the NBA.

Check out the exchange here below:

We rocking with Floyd bro not you… take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

This isn’t the first time McGregor has referenced Watson, however, as Watson was linked to Mayweather’s domestic abuse case against former partner Josie Harris back in 2010. McGregor referenced this on Twitter back when talk of a possible boxing match between he and Mayweather was beginning to pick up (via USA Today):