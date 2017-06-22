UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to pick up a nomination for an ESPY. Also, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is finally getting some shine for his performance inside the world famous Octagon.

If you recall, McGregor won the 2016 award for Best Fighter and was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete. He is no stranger to being a winner at the awards show. He is also nominated again in the Best Fighter category alongside Johnson.

Johnson, who has defeated top names in his division and is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, will be getting his first nomination. The UFC competitors are going up against boxers Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin, and Andre Ward.

Regarding McGregor’s nomination for Best International Athlete, he will be going up against boxer Canelo Alvarez, sprinter Usain Bolt, swimmer Katinka Hosszu and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

McGregor is preparing for the biggest challenge of his life as he is set for a boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. On the flip side, Johnson is on the wrong side of the UFC as he is in the middle of a standoff due to his refusal to fight the ex-bantamweight champ, T.J. Dillashaw.

MMA continues to grow within the mainstream specter of the sports world. McGregor, Holly Holm, Robbie Lawler, Ronda Rousey, Lyoto Machida, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Edson Barboza are among the fighters nominated for honors at past ESPY Awards shows.

The 2017 ESPY nominees were announced on Wednesday and the voting time is currently underway until the awards show on July 12 in Los Angeles. The show airs live on ABC.