Conor McGregor Brutalizes Stephen Espinoza Once Again

Conor McGregor was in proper form today (Fri. July 14, 2017) during the final stop of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour in London, England.

“The Notorious One” kicked off the party by taking aim at Mayweather, who was most likely taking a selfie during the Irishman’s verbal onslaught against him. After finishing up with “Money,” McGregor shifted his attention to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

McGregor stated that when all is said and done on August 26th, after Mayweather’s legacy is destroyed, it will fall on the shoulders of Ellerbe and Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr. The Irishman then continued to fire shots at Showtime sports executive Stephen Espinoza, who the 155-pound champ blames for his mic being cut off during the first leg of the tour this past Tuesday in Los Angeles:

“I’ve got to be real,” McGregor said. “When his legacy is destroyed in six weeks’ time, it’s gonna fall on your shoulders, it’s gonna fall on senior’s (Floyd Mayweather Sr.) shoulder’s, it’s gonna fall on this whole circle’s shoulders. He could’ve rode off into the sunset 49-0, instead – this is my first time in a boxing ring. “And in six weeks, I run boxing! (laughs hysterically) How the f*ck did they let me roll up in here? They got greedy that’s f*cking how. What’s up Espinoza? You little f*cking weasel. If there’s ever a man who looks like a weasel, that’s f*cking it. What you gonna do? You gonna stand up and do something? You sit down and shut your f*cking mouth!”

Mayweather and McGregor will finally meet inside the boxing ring live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next month (Sat. August 26, 2017).