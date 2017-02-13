Conor McGregor Cancels Event In Dublin On Short Notice

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has canceled his scheduled appearance in his home-town of Dublin, Ireland this weekend (Fri. February 17, 2017).

According to an announcement from the Red Cow Moran Hotel and Industry Entertainment, McGregor was forced to cancel the appearance after a last-minute schedule change that was beyond his control. McGregor will have to travel to Las Vegas Friday instead (quotes via The Irish Examiner):

“(We) would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that a new date for this special evening will be set in the not too distant future.”

The event was announced a week ago and quickly sold out at €104 a pop. Those who purchased tickets through TicketStop.ie will receive automatic refunds, while those who purchased through the Red Cow Moran Hotel will have to contact them via 01 4593650 or at redcowinn@moranhotels.com.

The announcement comes on the cusp of news that ‘The Notorious One’ is attempting to obtain his boxing license in the state of Nevada in order to further his chances of stepping into a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a massive combat sports superfight. The bout has been rumored for quite some time now and continues to look more and more like a possibility as time goes on.

What do you think McGregor will be doing in Vegas this weekend that forced him to cancel his appearance in his home-town?