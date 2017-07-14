Conor McGregor Addresses Racial Remarks Following Brooklyn Press Conference

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor made it clear that is not too happy with people playing up the race card during the build up for his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. He made it a point to address it in New York during the world tour on Thursday.

Following the press conference, “The Notorious” addressed the comments that were perceived as racially insensitive to Mayweather.

“That doesn’t sit well with me,” said McGregor (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie. “I’m very multi-cultural and a very multi-cultured individual, and I don’t have any ill feelings toward any – I don’t even see color. I just wanted to say something and have a little bit of fun with it. “I just wanted to play with it and address it in my own little way. It’s stupid, and it’s ridiculous is basically what I was getting at.”

McGregor brought up the controversy race talk at the presser and thinks that it is ridiculous.

Conor McGregor on accusations of racism pic.twitter.com/K3mRMOZJUu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

“A lot of media is saying I’m against black people,” he told the crowd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “That’s absolutely (expletive) ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half-black? I’m half-black from the bellybutton down. Here’s a little present for my beautiful black female fans,” and humped the air.”

Although Mayweather did not react to McGregor right away on stage, he did not back down from his verbal attacks toward the UFC lightweight champ. After the presser, the boxing legend said in a media scrum that a line had been crossed.