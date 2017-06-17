Colby Covington Wrestles His Way to Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim

Colby Covington (12-1) put on a wrestling clinic against Dong Hyun Kim (22-4-1, 1 NC).

Kim wasted little time trying to close the distance. Covington ended up getting Kim down off a foot sweep. Kim got up quickly, but Covington kept a hold of his opponent. Kim got up again, but Covington held on and kneed him in the body. He threw a spinning elbow on the break. The round ended with Covington in control.

Covington landed a leg kick early in the second round. He went for a double leg, but Kim sprawled. An overhand left from Covington had Kim reeling a bit. Kim looked to have recovered, but was taken down. The round ended with Covington in control again.

The final round was underway. Just under two minutes in, Covington drove in for a takedown. Kim got back up, but was back down on the canvas quickly. It was all Covington and he took a unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: Colby Covington def. Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)