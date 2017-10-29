Colby Covington Issues Backhanded “Apology” For Trashing Brazil

Colby Covington may have notched the biggest win of his MMA career at UFC Sao Paulo last night, but he certainly didn’t endear himself to the Brazilian crowd.

After defeating Demian Maia in the co-headliner, Covington verbally thrashed the audience, calling them filthy animals and Brazil a dump.

Now a day removed from the emotional excesses of fight night, the brash American took to Twitter to give an apology of sorts.

At 29 years old and carrying an impressive 13-1 record, Covington entered the Maia fight with quite a bit of hype. After defeating Maia by unanimous decision, Covington took the opportunity to trash Brazil and its citizens, who came out in full support of the Brazilian’s competing on Saturday’s card.

Covington even shoved the translator away after calling out welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Naturally, the notoriously passionate Brazilian audience was less than pleased with Covington’s comment, throwing drinks, yelling, and spitting at the American as he left the cage following the fight.

There hasn’t been any kind of disciplinary action taken against “Chaos;” however, some fight fans have called for it given the inflammatory statements Covington made during his post-fight speech.

Do you think Covington deserves to be punished for his statements? Or is this just typical hype-work in the McGregor era?