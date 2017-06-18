Coker Thinks UFC Is ‘Putting McGregor In Harm’s Way’

The combat sports world is in for quite a treat later this year (Sat. August 26, 2017) when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor steps into the boxing ring against one of the greatest of all time – Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker recently spoke on the bout’s announcement and gave his thoughts on the crossings of the MMA and boxing worlds, as he stated that the UFC is putting McGregor ‘in harm’s way’ by allowing him to fight Mayweather (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Obviously, it’s gonna be a big money maker for everybody and that’s why they’re doing it,” Coker said. “But you’re putting your fighter in harm’s way, so what’s the long term impact on that? I’m not sure. But I’ll tell you this: It’ll be a lot of fun to watch.”

At the end of the day, Coker is still a fight fan and knows that fans are going to be tuning in for the unorthodox match-up, but admits that he believes McGregor has his hands full against “Money”:

“How could it be?” Coker said. “I think the people that are gonna watch it, the people that are gonna buy it, they know what it is. It’s gonna be a great spectacle and a lot of great promotion going back and forth. I think Mayweather is a fighter that even Canelo couldn’t even hit or event Pacquiao couldn’t even hit. So, I think Conor has his hands full. But you never know in a fight, right? Who knows? Sometimes someone can get lucky.”

After the announcement of McGregor vs. Mayweather was made many fellow mixed martial artists began throwing their name in the hat for a potential switch over to the boxing world, in hopes of landing a spot on the same card as the Irishman. Coker doesn’t believe any other fighters have the draw power to pull of a crossover to boxing the way “The Notorious One” does:

“This fight is happening because everybody on the business side knows that it makes sense,” said Coker. “There are other fighters in MMA that feel like they might have that kind of drawing power, but maybe they really don’t. I think it’ll be quickly unmasked. Either people care or they don’t and that’s what it really comes down to for me when it comes to fights.”

Despite being on the outside looking in of this deal, Coker is excited for the event and stated that he will be attempting to go to Las Vegas to watch the fight live and in person: