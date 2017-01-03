Cody Garbrandt’s Coach Wants Rematch With Dominick Cruz, But Fine With TJ Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt had a great performance at this past Friday’s UFC 207 PPV event when he took the title from Dominick Cruz by decision. Following that fight, there is a lot of speculation whether the UFC should book an immediate rematch between Cruz and Garbrandt or have TJ Dillashaw, who has been on a tear since losing the title to Cruz in January 2015, get a title fight with Garbrandt.

Team Alpha Male head coach Justin Buchholz recently spoke with MMA Junkie regarding what he thinks the UFC should do next. While he seems to lean towards a rematch between Cruz and Garbrandt, which should do good business for the UFC as their first fight was great and the trash talk leading up to the fight would build interest, he is also okay with the UFC giving Dillashaw another crack at the title.

“I watched T.J.’s fight a couple of times,” Buchholz told MMAjunkie Radio. “And it’s kind of up to Cody. He’s the champion. He just dominated the guy who has a win over T.J. in his last outing, has a win over Urijah (Faber, now retired), who’s been on top for the last 10 years. “And I would like to see Cruz back in there. But the T.J. fight, everyone’s saying that he deserves the shot, and that’s fine with me too. Because I can tell you what would happen in that fight, but I’m not ready to tell you yet.”

Time will tell what the UFC does with the bantamweight title next but either way (Cruz vs. Garbrandt or Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw) the fans can expect to see an exciting fight.