Cody Garbrandt Wouldn’t Mind ‘Whoopin’ TJ Dillashaw’s A**’

After beating Dominick Cruz at last Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 to become the undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt discussed potential bantamweight bouts with Cruz and former champion TJ Dillashaw as well as potential super fights with Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor.

Dillashaw appears to be the No. 1-contender at 135-pounds after dispatching John Lineker at UFC 207 and there happens to be quite a background between him and Garbrandt due to the fact that two were once teammates at Sacramento’s Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw then left the team and headed to Colorado.

“No Love” recently said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast that Dillashaw was a ‘cancer’ to the team and that he wouldn’t mind ‘whoopin’’ the ex-champion’s ‘a**’:

“I don’t mind whoopin’ T.J.’s ass,” Garbrandt said. “He was a cancer to our team and having what he tried to do – destroy it – to make that s**t personal too. I’ll spare everybody 60 bucks to buy the pay-per-view and put out the video of me knocking his ass out when I was 1-0. 1-0. He wasn’t saying that he made me cry in practice. That motherf**ker never made me cry. I wasn’t the one looking at the ceiling, being on my back looking at the ceiling, knocked out. So he’s just trying to do anything – the guy’s a horrible trash talker. Horrible.”

Not only would Garbrandt not mind fighting Dillashaw, but the champion actually said that he would get ‘satisfaction from whoopin’’ Dillashaw:

“I would get satisfaction from whoopin’ his ass, that’s for sure,” said Garbrandt. “Just for what he did to the team. He sold out. He’s a sellout. He sold his friends, everybody that got him there. He forgot who got him to where he was at. Saw a little bit of money and f**kin’ ran. Ran away. But there was me always there, the uncrowned champ. I was the uncrowned champ when he was there. “He never even won the title because truly, Cruz never lost it. So T.J. really was never a world champion. They use that ‘former world champion,’ Cruz was the world champion, never lost his belt, and I’m the one that went out there and ripped it from him.”

At the end of the day, Garbrandt admits that a fight with Dillashaw would be a ‘good’ scrap, but he also said that he’d have to discuss his options with the UFC brass:

“I’m gonna sit down with Dana, Sean, and my management team and coaches and see what’s the best fight for me. I just want to enjoy this but I’m the champion now and it’s my job and duty and my responsibility to defend it against what fight makes the most sense for me. I don’t know, we’ll see. I believe that T.J. will be a good fight, a good storyline… I’ve just got to weigh in with the UFC and my management team and make the best decision for us both, to make money for everybody.”

Who would you like to see “No Love” clash with next?