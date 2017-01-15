Cody Garbrandt & TJ Dillashaw Set To Coach TUF 25, Fight After

UFC commentator Jon Anik announced on tonight’s (Jan. 15, 2017) broadcast of UFC Fight Night 103 that bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former titleholder TJ Dillashaw will coach opposite each other on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which has been labeled TUF 25: Redemption.

The new season will premiere on April 19, 2016, and will feature previous TUF winners as well as at least one active UFC Fighter.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were once teammates at Sacramento’s Team Alpha Male, but the two have stirred up quite the rivalry ever since Dillashaw left the team in 2015. The two will now fight after the show at a date and venue to be announced.

“No Love”, one of the division’s hardest hitters, is riding a six fight UFC win streak. His most recent win was a spectacular one to say the least, as he dominated Dominick Cruz over the course of five rounds in the co-main event of Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 to become the undisputed 135-pound king.

Dillashaw, on the other hand, surrendered his title to Cruz after suffering a unanimous decision loss to “The Dominator” last January. Since then, he has won two straight bouts, scoring back-to-back decision victories over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 200 and John Lineker at UFC 207.

Who are you expecting to come out on top when these two rivals meet in the Octagon?