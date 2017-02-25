Cody Garbrandt Reveals Why TJ Dillashaw Is Worse Than Dominick Cruz

UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt shocked the MMA universe with how easily he handled longtime former champ Dominick Cruz in a decisive victory in the co-main event of December’s UFC 207.

Immediately after guard-changing win, “No Love” was quick to voice a desire to fight Cruz, who hadn’t lost in 10 years, in an immediate rematch. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, however, as Garbrandt was unveiled to be facing TJ Dillashaw this summer after the two former teammates square off as opposing coaches on the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Garbrandt recently addressed the scenario to MMA Junkie, revealing that Cruz, whose heart he questioned by calling ‘broken,’ was offered the fight only to turn it down:

“He turned it down. He said he’d wait.”

Perhaps Cruz needed time off to heal, or perhaps he needed it to devise a new gameplan to deal with the confusing, cocksure style the new champ brings. Cruz responded, stating he had no problem waiting for Garbrandt and Dillashaw to settle their intra-squad feud:

“T.J. wants next, and I have no problem with that. The guy’s very good himself. We’ve had our exchange of words, and I wouldn’t take back one thing that I’ve said about anybody in the division.”

But while Cruz may be in approval of Dillashaw, who dominated previously rising knockout artist John Lineker at the same event the belt shifted to “No Love,” Garbrandt himself won’t be that nice. He said he’s ready and willing to fight his old Alpha Male teammate, who he believes isn’t best human being after his highly-publicized, messy split with the squad.

The new bantamweight boss then took it to the next level, revealing his simple thought process on why “The Viper” is just a more vanilla version of the respected opponent he just beat handily: