Cody Garbrandt: Dominick Cruz Is A Busted Up, Crippled Old Man

Cody Garbrandt with some rather…interesting trash talk…

UFC 207 is just days away now, and the hyping trash talk rests on the shoulders of the co-main event stars. After it was revealed that Ronda Rousey would be doing no media shows, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt stepped it up a notch. Reigning two-time bantamweight champion ‘The Dominator’ chooses a unique intellectual approach to his talking game. Since taking up a job as FOX analyst we’ve seen a new side to Cruz, and he sews it in to his trash talk well.

Recent highlights include Cruz trolling Garbrandt’s girlfriend, and ‘No Love’ claiming the champion is old and wanting to retire. After the 135-pound boss took some shots at Team Alpha Male, Garbrandt has in turn tried to make the situation even more tense. His latest comments are about as harsh as it gets, even in the current climate of highly personal insults.

Garbrandt Has No Love For Cruz

Speaking during a recent appearance on ‘Fight Society,’ as quoted by MMAFighting.com, Garbrandt unleashed the beast with his trash talk:

“It’s insecurities man, insecurities. 100%. But dude, it’s funny. It’s like a shark when it smells blood and I smell blood all over that p**sy. “I have one more man in my way. One more man that is a f**king busted up, crippled, decrepit old man trying to stand in my way… I am going to be world champion. You can put 10 Dominick Cruz’s in front of me, I’ll knock them all out. 10 out of 10.”

Ego

“I’ll give him his respect and give him a rematch, whoop his a** again, h*ll yeah! But that’s only if he asks for the rematch. I think he will. He’s too egotistical to do that. He’s too egotistical. I’ll definitely give him his rematch… Like I said, put 10 Dominick Cruz’s in front of me and I knock them out. Every one of them.”

After such a fierce rivalry, it’s clear that more than just the title is on the line. Pride and bragging rights will go to the victor in Las Vegas his Friday December 30. Props to both men for picking up the ball in Rousey’s absence, but who will be made to eat their many scornful words?

