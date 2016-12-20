Cody Garbrandt Feels “Old Man” Dominick Cruz Hasn’t Evolved

When Cody Garbrandt (10-0) challenges Dominick Cruz (22-1) for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title, he will do so with some bad blood.

The two will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the co-main event of UFC 207 on Dec. 30. It’s no secret that Cruz and Team Alpha Male have had a heated rivalry that dates back to “The Dominator’s” first bout with Urijah Faber.

Despite the champion patching things up with the now retired Faber, Garbrandt still has “No Love” for Cruz. He sat down with the media during a luncheon (via MMAFighting.com).

“He hasn’t evolved. He’s been the same fighter to me. His movements, the way he fights, his strategy. The only thing that’s changed is he’s gotten older. He’s had two blown out knees (and) busted up hands. He’s an older fighter in there.”

Cruz may be older, but his experience edge over “No Love” can’t be denied. With 23 professional fights and world championship gold on his resume, “The Dominator” has lived up to his nickname. Garbrandt, however, isn’t concerned because he feels Cruz is planning his exit from competition.

“I believe that he’s getting ready for the next chapter of his life. He took the commentating job, which he’s a great broadcasting he does amazing at that. He said that he’s happy with not having the belt. He knew that he didn’t need that to be happy. So for me he’s kind of relinquishing that. I think he’s losing focus. He’s working two weeks before the fight breaking down all these other fights. He should be solely focused on me.”

The main event of UFC 207 featured the return of Ronda Rousey, who will challenge champion Amanda Nunes for her women’s bantamweight title. Also featured on the card will be a heavyweight rematch between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez.