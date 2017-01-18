Cody Garbrandt Continues His Assault On ‘Juicy Snake’ TJ Dillashaw

Cody Garbrandt has no love for TJ Dillashaw…

Since winning the bantamweight title at UFC 207, Cody Garbrandt has been very vocal. From possible fights with Conor McGregor & Jose Aldo, to a rematch with Dominick Cruz, ‘No Love’ has proven open to all avenues. Following the announcement of The Ultimate Fighter 25 this past weekend, Garbrandt’s talk has been honed on one man; TJ Dillashaw. Former Team Alpha Male stablemates and sparring partners, Garbrandt & Dillashaw’s coaching stint on TUF will be filled with rich history.

‘The Viper’ famously left TAM for greener pastures, stating the better pay in Colorado as his main incentive. This decision led to a backlash from fans, as well as Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber. Now Faber has decided to hang up the gloves, Garbrandt’s victory over Cruz sees ‘No Love’ become the alpha. As such, the newly minted champ inherits the beef with Dillashaw. The Ohio-born 25-year old has made good of the time since the TUF announcement, trolling Dillashaw mercilessly.

Garbandt Stalks Dillashaw on IG

Taking to Instagram, former champion TJ Dillashaw posted his announcement of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. The show starts recording this month, and so the time for trash talk is now. Check out Garbrandt’s latest jab at his old sparring partner:

Steroids?

Interestingly, Garbrandt is not the first of Dillashaw’s former team mates to mention juicing. Faber also accused ‘The Viper’ of looking like a teenager since USADA came around. Add in the redacted story from Justin Bucholz about ‘No Love’ TKOing Dillashaw in sparring, and we have a great rivalry. Featuring an all-star cast of former contestants and UFC veterans, TUF 25 looks like it’s gonna be a good season. How will it stack up against the classic coaches rivalries over the years, though?

