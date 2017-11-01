Cody Garbrandt Claims To Be The ‘Most Hungry Fighter Ever’

The fourth-ever 135-pound champion in UFC history is set to make the first defense of his title this weekend (Sat. November 4, 2017) at Madison Square Garden against his former teammate-turned-rival TJ Dillashaw.

Garbrandt has been dominant thus far in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, racking up an undefeated record of 11-0 in which he has finished nine of his opponents via knockout. His most recent win saw him defeat, arguably, the greatest 135-pound fighter of all time in Dominick Cruz – and he did it in dominant fashion.

“No Love” was able to neutralize Cruz’s signature movement that has frustrated the best of fighters (including Dillashaw), and knocked down “The Dominator” several times throughout their 25-minute contest.

The Team Alpha Male product became the second man to ever defeat Cruz in MMA competition, and proved himself a true force to be reckoned with inside the Octagon. Now he’ll have to make his first title defense against former UFC bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw, who has been on a two-fight win streak since losing his title to Cruz in January of last year.

During a recent media scrum Garbrandt vowed to put on the best performance of his fighting career, and claimed to be the ‘most hungry fighter ever’ (quotes via MMA Junkie):