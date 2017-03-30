Coach Says He’s Hoping For McGregor In GSP’s Final Fight

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges “Rush” St. Pierre will make his long awaited return to action later this year when he battles 185-pound titleholder Michael Bisping at a date and venue to be announced.

Many have criticized the booking between St. Pierre and Bisping simply because “Rush” is leapfrogging a few deserving middleweight contenders after having not competed since 2013. The Canadian has also never fought at 185 pounds.

As far as the fight goes, however, St. Pierre’s boxing coach Freddie Roach said that it was UFC President Dana White who offered the bout:

“That was the fight that was offered to us, through Dana (White),” Roach told Fight Hub of the Bisping matchup. “(He asked us) ‘do you want him?’ And we all thought about it, and we all said yes.”

St. Pierre has made it clear that he will only be returning for a few fights and Roach said that he’s hoping to have the ex-welterweight champion fight reigning lightweight king Conor McGregor in his final fight:

“With the last fight, we’re hoping (for it) to be (Conor) McGregor.” “Who wouldn’t want that fight? I mean, it’s a big fight,” Roach said. “We’d have to maybe cut weight, meet in the middle somewhere, but there’s long negotiations (that could) still happen, of course. But, who wouldn’t want that fight?”

A bout between St. Pierre and McGregor would certainly be a blockbuster booking, as it would pit two of the biggest pay-per-view draws in UFC history against each other.

