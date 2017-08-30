Coach: Jose Aldo Wants To Leave UFC For Boxing

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo hasn’t competed since suffering a third round knockout loss to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 last June. The loss marked the second in Aldo’s last three fights, with both of them coming by way of stoppage.

Despite his recent skid, Aldo remains one of the very best fighters in the world. It turns out, however, that we may not see him in the Octagon much longer.

According to his longtime head coach, Andre Pederneiras, Aldo would like to fight out his UFC contract before turning his focus to professional boxing:

“He’s training boxing because he has this dream of competing in professional boxing,” Pederneiras told MMAFighting.com. “If it was up to him, he’d fight all of his UFC fights (left on the contract) in three months and go box. He wants to box professionally.” “He doesn’t want to stay inactive for a long time,” Pederneiras said, “and there’s both sides: he definitely wants to finish the contract.”

Despite this plan, Aldo still seems to be targeting another UFC title run, and if he has his way, that run could start with a rematch with Cub Swanson:

“We’re waiting for the UFC,” Pederneiras said. “We’re trying to get this fight done, against Cub Swanson or someone else. He wants to fight (against) someone well ranked, and wait for an opportunity to fight for the belt.”

Aldo and Swanson first met at WEC 41 in 2008 where Aldo finished Swanson in just 8 seconds with a brutal flying knee. “Killer” Cub, however, is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and would represent a logical opponent for Aldo to meet next.