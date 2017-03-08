Coach: Bisping’s 2016 Opponents Would Kick GSP’s A**

Even though UFC 209 was a big story and the ongoing talks for a super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather rages on, no doubt the biggest news story as of late has been the return of former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who will fight middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the title sometime later this year. It’s a fight that has a lot of people talking. Some people love the fight, and some people hate it. Either way, it is the talk that will carry the promotion through the year due to their lack of stars. Ronda Rousey is gone, and McGregor’s return is unknown.

Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo recently spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the upcoming fight and why he is so confident in Bisping’s ability to retain his championship that he won from Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

“We’re stoked. Not that it’s just a lottery with money. I know that people want to fight GSP because it’s a lottery of money and this is about money. It is. Once you’ve fought long enough you’ve got to get paid no matter which way you look at it and that’s where Michael Bisping kind of is at his career. Michael Bisping’s never ducked anybody in his whole career. He’s fought, everybody. The last three fighters would kick GSP’s a** today. In a heartbeat. Do you understand what I’m saying? They would kick the s**t out of GSP. Are we concerned in fact that GSP can beat Michael Bisping? Of course. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, especially a talented fighter like GSP. But we’ve been preparing for bigger beasts, badder beasts, stronger beasts and we’re gonna prepare for this guy. I promise you, Michael Bisping is gonna be good to go.”

Bisping’s recently glory has not come easy as he has fought Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold, and Anderson Silva in his last three bouts. St-Pierre has fought his entire career as a welterweight and even made overtures about dropping to 155 pounds before accepting this fight. According to Parillo, when Bisping beats “GSP” it will be a sweet win.