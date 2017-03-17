CM Punk Gets Called Out By Former UFC Champ

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is ready to make his 205-pound return, and he wants to do it against former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Punk made his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut back in September against highly-touted welterweight prospect Mickey Gall. Gall submitted the former professional wrestling star in just two minutes via rear-naked choke, but Punk remains adamant that he wishes to continue his journey in the grueling sport.

Belfort has had a tough stretch as of late, dropping his last three fights via knockout, with his last win coming in November of 2015 when he knocked out Dan Henderson in the first round. Belfort’s most recent Octagon appearance saw him finished rather easily by both welterweight and middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum in the first round of their match-up last week (March 11, 2017).

Recently speaking with AG Fight (translation via Bloody Elbow) Belfort revealed that he’d like to return to 205 pounds for an easier fight, as he’s been competing against some of the sport’s most elite recently. He targeted Punk as a prime candidate for his retirement bout: