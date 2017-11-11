Home UFC Clay Guida Runs Through Joe Lauzon With Ease

Clay Guida Runs Through Joe Lauzon With Ease

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
SHARE
Photo by: Peter Casey for USA TODAY Sports

Clay Guida made extremely short work of Joe Lauzon to get UFC Norfolk started with a bang.

The two fan favorites locked horns to kick off the main card of UFC Fight Night 120 tonight (Sat., November 11, 2017) from the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The event aired live on FOX Sports 1.

Guida got things started with a leg kick followed by a right hand. He stunned Lauzon with a punch and then dropped him. Guida rained down heavy shots. He pounded away with hammerfists followed by elbows. Finally, Guida finished the fight and the two embraced.

Final Result: Clay Guida def. Joe Lauzon via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:07

NEXT: Raphael Assuncao Knocks Out Matthew Lopez In Norfolk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • All_Seeing_Eye

    Joe is done. Even though that punch was behind the ear, almost back of head. Joe is done.