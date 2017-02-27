Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz Set For UFC 212

Another bout has been added to UFC 212, and the latest bout for the event will feature two top strawweight contenders. The UFC announced via their Europe Twitter account on Monday that Claudia Gadelha (14-2) would fight Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1) at the summer event. Gadelha is ranked first while Kowalkiewicz is ranked second in the UFC’s women’s strawweight division.

Gadelha is looking to earn another title bout against reigning champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. During her MMA career, which began in 2008, she has just lost to one fighter, which is Jedrzejczyk. Their first meeting was in 2014 in a non-title bout which saw Jedrzejczyk win by split decision. The second bout took place last July which saw Jedrzejczyk win again. Gadelha recently rebounded with a unanimous-decision victory over Cortney Casey in November.

Kowalkiewicz had a strong start to her MMA career as she piled up ten straight wins which included victories over Randa Markos, Heather Clark, and Rose Namajunas. She fell short in her last bout which was no easy task as she fought Jedrzejczyk and suffered a unanimous-decision loss in a hard-fought bout.

UFC 212 will be held on June 3, 2017, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway in a featherweight title unification bout will headline this event. Here is the updated card for the event:

Champ Jose Aldo vs. interim champ Max Holloway – featherweight title unification bout

Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz