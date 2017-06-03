Claudia Gadelha Chokes Out Karolina Kowalkiewicz In Quick Fashion

Claudia Gadelha (15-2) made short work of Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-2).

Going into their UFC 212 bout, Gadelha and Kowalkiewicz were the two top strawweight outside of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Many expected the bout to be competitive, but that wasn’t the case.

The first minute was a feeling out process for both top ranked strawweights. Hard shots off a clinch break landed for Gadelha. They tied up against the fence and Gadelha took Kowalkiewicz down. She took the back of her opponent. Gadelha went under the chin and locked in a rear-naked choke.

Final Result: Claudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:03