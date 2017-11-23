Chuck Liddell Reveals What Would Bring Him Out Of Retirement

It’s rare in MMA that legendary fighters stick to their first retirements. There are several examples of that, and you can add former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell’s name to that list.

The rumors of his return started when his longtime friend Jay Glazer posted a video on Instagram showing Liddell working some vicious elbow strikes in the gym earlier this year.

Since then, Liddell and his coaches have teased him fighting once more which got the attention of former title contender Chael Sonnen who has been calling out Liddell for a fight in Bellator MMA. However, Liddell doesn’t seem very interested in making that fight happen.

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.

Liddell has denied any plans for a comeback, but he’s also left the door open saying he could be persuaded out of retirement if the money was right.

The former UFC champion recently appeared on MMA Tonight (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to talk about a possible comeback. According to Liddell, he’s physically in good enough shape to go should the appropriate opportunity present itself.

“I’ve thought about it, but everyone’s gonna have to keep wondering. I’m not sure yet, so we’ll see. I’m healthy. It would probably take more than [a month] to set it up, but I’m not sure yet. We’ll see. I mean, it depends on what gets offered. If someone offers me something crazy, I could fight tomorrow, but it just depends.”

Liddell also teased a possible trilogy fight with Tito Ortiz on Instagram back in June. On MMA Tonight, Liddell discussed having no interest in fighting Sonnen.

“That’s not true. I’ve never been offered a fight and I definitely never been offered to fight him. He doesn’t worry about the truth too much with his trash-talking. He’s not afraid to be liberal with his facts.”

Sonnen couldn’t be fighting Liddell anyway as he is now part of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix taking place next year with a scheduled bout against Quinton Jackson.

Liddell did throw out one possible scenario that could get him back in the cage. He said that he would come out of retirement for the 15 million dollars that Nate Diaz reportedly wants to fight Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title at UFC 219.