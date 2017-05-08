Chuck Liddell Finally Comments On A Possible Return To MMA

It’s beginning to look like a Chuck Liddell return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition is becoming more and more of a possibility.

Recently talk has begun to pick up about a return for ‘The Iceman’ and fuel was added to that fire after Liddell’s coach, John Hackleman, said a return for the former 205-pound champ would all depend on the opponent (quotes via MMA Mania):

“It would all depend on the match. I’m not gonna name who I would let him fight – well, it’s not up to me to let him fight or not – but who I would okay and who I wouldn’t. But even $3 million, I don’t think that would be enough to put his life at risk and his legacy at risk. “Because his legacy, not only for his own self-esteem but his legacy for his future earnings as well, could be worth a hell of a lot more than $3 million and tarnishing it to a certain degree, that might not be worth it. So it would all depend on the opponent.”

Liddell himself also took to Instagram to tease a possible return to the Octagon:

Recently TMZ caught up with Liddell to get an update on whether or not he’s actually considering a return to the cage, and ‘Iceman’ responded with ‘We’ll see’:

“I don’t know, I’m not really a betting man,” Liddell said. “We’ll see. I’m retired right now so we’ll see. “No, my decision wouldn’t depend on that (the opponent).”

Liddell hasn’t competed in MMA competition since June of 2010. He ended his career on a three fight losing streak in which he was knocked out cold in each loss. It was tough to watch the former light heavyweight champ on such a poor slump, and the decision to hang up the gloves seemed to make sense at the time.

Now the 47-year-old has been enjoying the retired life for nearly seven years now, however, he has been discussing the possibility of taking on current light heavyweight great Jon Jones.

Liddell walked away from the sport before ‘Bones’ took over the 205-pound division but he still thinks he would’ve beat him in his prime, and also thinks he is still capable of beating him today:

“Of course I would beat him in my prime,” said Liddell. “I’ll beat him right now. If you got a problem let’s go. I’m not going to get mad at him if he says he can beat me in his prime, he should say that. If I’m your coach, you better say that.” “We were at the UFC and he came up and said, ‘What’s up, man?’,” added Liddell. “I said, ‘Look man. If you’re going to talk trash about me on the Internet, you might want to tag me so I can respond, instead of talking trash behind my back.’ Trust me, if I have a problem with you, you won’t have to look for me.”

Jones is currently expected to take on Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 if all the chips fall into place, but if he is able to get through Cormier one more time, Jones will have essentially cleaned out the light heavyweight division after the retirement of Anthony Johnson.

If he doesn’t want to move up to heavyweight yet, a bout with Liddell couldn’t be too far out from the realm of possibility. Check out Liddell’s comments to TMZ here: