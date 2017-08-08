Chuck Liddell Comments On Rumored Return Fight Against Chael Sonnen

In recent months, rumors have swirled indicating that former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, who currently sits at 47 years of age, could potentially be considering a return to action.

It started with “The Iceman” teasing a trilogy bout with his longtime rival Tito Ortiz, but more recently, Chael Sonnen has said that his next fight under the Bellator banner could very well be against Liddell.

According to Liddell, who spoke with TMZ regarding the topic, he hasn’t spoken with any promotion or promoter regarding a return to action. “The Iceman” did, however, say that a fight with Sonnen would be an ‘easy’ matchup for him.

Check out the full interview below:



If Liddell was indeed to make a return, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him ink a deal with Bellator, as Scott Coker and company have put together multiple ‘legends fights’ in the past. The former UFC champion, however, hasn’t competed since 2010, losing his last three bouts to Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua and Rich Franklin, with all three of those losses coming by way of stoppage.

Sonnen, on the other hand, made his Bellator debut earlier this year, dropping a disappointing submission loss to Ortiz in the main event of Bellator 170. He then bounced back in the main event of Bellator: NYC, however, scoring a one-sided decision victory over longtime rival Wanderlei Silva.

Would you like to see Liddell come out of retirement to meet “The American Gangster”?