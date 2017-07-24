Chris Weidman & Michael Bisping Exchange Shots On Social Media

The war of words continues between two UFC middleweight fighters.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is already battling current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on social media after he called him out following a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on FOX 25 over the weekend. This win broke Weidman’s three-fight skid.

During his post-fight interview with Brian Stann, the Long Island native told the “British bum” to stop hiding from the title contenders and to let him know that he’s not the real champ of the division. This led to Bisping taking to his Twitter account and firing back.

It looked like the verbal warfare between the two veterans wasn’t going to escalate. However, that all changed when Weidman sent a shot to Bisping on Sunday morning.

Bitch — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) July 23, 2017

It appeared that Weidman was a bit tired when he sent that tweet out, so he took a few hours to recover and came back to correct his previous tweet by adding “crossed eyed” to it, which is a shot at Bisping’s eye injury sustained in training back in 2013 that left his eye esthetically different than the other.

Your a fucking piece of shit. Mocking a fight injury. Well I pray you don't suffer the same. And fuck you pussy. When I see you, it's on. — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2017

@ChrisWeidmanUFC "Im the champion"???? u sounded so pathetic.Jealousy is one of the deadly sins.Shame on U. On your knees and pray harder bitch — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2017

Limited characters on twitter. I know the difference — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2017

Weidman sent Bisping the controversial GIF where he’s ripping the Cuban flag and throwing at Yoel Romero’s corner earlier this month.

@ChrisWeidmanUFC and lastly. Put your dad on a fucking leash. It's embarrassing. — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2017

according to the fans yes. ???? fuck me your desperate. No one likes you bro. Yes no one likes me either, but I don't give a fuck. Ur so needy — michael (@bisping) July 23, 2017

Hey are u talking to me or are u talking to my Dad? I cant tell who you're looking at ?? ???? #family — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) July 23, 2017

Obviously, it is possible that the UFC books these two stars against each other down the road. At this time, Weidman has no fight booked for the moment, but he’s back in the winning column and back in the top five of the rankings. He will most likely need to pick a few more wins in order to get a title shot.

On the flip side, Bisping recently recovered from a knee surgery and is expected to fight interim champ Robert Whittaker either later this year or early 2018.