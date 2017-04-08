Charles Oliveira Chokes Will Brooks Early in Buffalo

Will Brooks (19-3) couldn’t avoid the slick jiu-jitsu of Charles Oliveira (18-3-1, 2 NC).

The first bout on the main card of UFC 210 featured a lightweight bout. Former Bellator 155-pound champion Brooks took on Oliveira, who was making his return to lightweight.

Brooks threw out his jab early on. Oliveira landed a stiff body kick. Brooks answered back with a body kick of his own. “Ill Will” went for a takedown, but was reversed and “do Bronx” gained top control. Brooks popped up, but was taken back down and Oliveira took his back and locked in the rear-naked choke with Brooks standing. Eventually, Brooks tapped.

Final Result: Charles Oliveira def. Will Brooks via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – R1, 2:30