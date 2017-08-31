Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones Needs To Come Clean About His Failed Drug Test

More fighters continue to come out and speak on Jon Jones’ most recent failed drug test. Former UFC title contender and current Bellator star Chael Sonnen is the latest fighter to do so.

The UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test for his title winning performance over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month. Because of that failed drug test, the long-time UFC fighter has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission.

Sonnen, who has been caught and admits to having thoroughly used PEDs in his career, opened up about the situation and gave some interesting insights about his former opponent’s positive test.

Sonnen noted that Turinabol is an illegal substance and not just one that is banned from competition. He added that there wouldn’t be much legitimate explanations on why it’s found in someone’s system.

“As far as (Turinabol), you’d have to go to a museum to find that. That’s not something that a person would take,” Sonnen said on the MMA Hour (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “On the list of performance enhancers, it’s probably number 8 on the list. You might be thinking ‘8, that’s pretty good,’ well, there’s only about 10 substances on that list.” “To take that, you would traditionally take that in a stack,” he explained. “I don’t know what Jon did, I’m speculating off of what I’ve done. If they catch something like that, they missed the good stuff. So yeah, he’s got to deal with this. There’s no contaminated substance — this stuff is pretty hard to get. It’s pretty expensive if you do get it.”

Sonnen stated that even if Jones believes it won’t happen, the UFC champion should just come clean and admit his guilt.