Cat Zingano Says She’s Been ‘Begging’ For Cris Cyborg Fight

Not many female fighters are going around asking to fight Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino, but former UFC bantamweight title challenger “Alpha” Cat Zingano claims to be one of them.

The 34-year-old contender recently took to her official Twitter account to tell fans that she’s been ‘begging’ the UFC to book a fight between her and the Brazilian slugger:

Zingano, who’s currently ranked No. 7 in the bantamweight rankings, is coming off back-to-back losses to former champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 184 back in Feb. 2015 and rising contender Julianna Pena at UFC 200 last July. Despite her recent setbacks, Zingano remains a well-known name amongst female fighters.

UFC President Dana White actually revealed that the UFC was targeting a bout between Cyborg and Zingano, but Justino quickly shot the idea down. With the creation of a women’s featherweight division in the UFC, Justino has expressed interest in facing a legitimate 145-pound contender rather than another fighter moving up from bantamweight. The Brazilian has competed twice inside the Octagon thus far, scoring back-to-back finishes over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg, with both of those victories coming in 140-pound catchweight bouts.

Cyborg has expressed interest in fighting at UFC 214 this July perhaps against UFC champion Germaine de Randamie or top contender Megan Anderson. However, she recently got herself into some trouble when she punched UFC strawweight Angela Magana at the UFC’s Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas last weekend, so her future is now up in the air.

