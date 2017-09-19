Carlos Condit Hints At Awaited UFC Return

Carlos Condit is ready to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action.

Condit has been competing in the sport since 2002 and has picked up notable wins over the likes of Jake Ellenberger, Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, Nick Diaz, and Thiago Alves. He has also shared the Octagon with Demian Maia, Georges St-Pierre, Tyron Woodley, and Johny Hendricks. His last appearance inside the cage saw him suffer a first round submission loss to Maia, which he began contemplating retirement after.

That fight was over a year ago in April of 2016, however, “The Natural Born Killer” took to Twitter earlier today (Tues. September 19, 2017) to send a tweet to Sean Shelby, claiming he is looking to return to fighting come December or January:

Yo! @seanshelby

what's up big guy…? I'm wanting to fight in December or January… what say you!? — Carlos Condit (@CarlosCondit) September 19, 2017

There are plenty of contenders in the UFC’s 170-pound division for Condit to square up with, such as Rafael dos Anjos, Neil Magny, or even Santiago Ponzinibbio who comes off a huge first round knockout win over Gunnar Nelson. Do you think we’ll see Condit back in the age by the end of the year? Who would you like to see him fight? Let us know in the comments!