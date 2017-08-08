Canelo Admits Conor Fight Could Happen – On One Condition

On Aug. 26, 2017, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will take on undefeated former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather in a 12-round boxing match that many are giving a slim chance to win.

If he does, however, come out on top, more lucrative fights could potentially await McGregor inside the squared circle, specifically a clash with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alavarez:

“If that miracle was to happen, then we have a conversation,” Alvarez told Fansided. “If that miracle were to happen, but I doubt it very much that Conor beats Floyd.”

Since Mayweather announced his retirement from professional boxing in Sept. 2015, Alvarez has taken over as the face of the sport. At just 27 years of age, “Canelo” has a wealth of experience in the boxing ring, and he has only improved since losing a one-sided decision to Mayweather in 2013.

Since that loss to “Money”, Alvarez has rattled off seven consecutive victories including wins over Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. On Sept. 16, “Canelo” is set to compete in what many have labeled as the best fight that can be made in boxing: a middleweight title fight between him and WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO 160-pound champion Gennady Golovkin.

Alvarez and Golovkin are without question two of the best boxers in the world, and the fight is expected to be a phenomenal contest.

If Alvarez gets by “GGG”, perhaps his next fight could take place against McGregor.

