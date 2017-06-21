Canelo Alvarez Throws Shade At Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Not everyone is a fan of the boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Add boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to that list. Alvarez and Golovkin are approaching a mega-fight of their own as the two fighters , who are considered amongst the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, are set to meet in a colossal main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat. September 16, 2017. That’s just one month removed from the bout between McGregor and Mayweather.

Alvarez and Golovkin both recently made appearances on The Luke Thomas Show to give their respective takes on the bout between “The Notorious One” and “Money.” Both men showed a lack of support for the bout, to say the least.

Golovkin was first up to voice his opinion, claiming that McGregor vs. Mayweather isn’t a real fight but that instead his bout against Canelo is (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“This is not a fight. My fight with Canelo is a fight. This is show. Conor with Floyd is show — business show or a funny show, or for somebody’s interest show, not for us. “It’s not for boxing. This is not for boxing. This is for people, for business. My fight with Canelo, this is boxing. This is true fight. “You know, I respect McGregor [as] a UFC fighter, [but] he’s not a boxer. He’s a good fighter, he’s not a boxer.”

Alvarez had little to say on the matter, except for his claim that the real fans will be tuning in for the real fight come the next few months: