Cain Velasquez Releases Update On UFC Career

Cain Velasquez’s unfortunate history with injuries has been well-documented.

The former UFC heavyweight champion’s latest set back came this past December when he was forced to pull out of a scheduled rematch with Fabricio Werdum after being deemed medically unfit to compete. He then underwent back surgery, but he has since remained quiet on the status of his career.

Recently a report surfaced indicating that Velasquez ‘hardly’ trains MMA anymore, but that was followed by a rumor implying that he could make his return at UFC 211 or UFC 212.

Yesterday (March 13, 2017), Velasquez finally broke the silence, releasing an update on his career via his official Twitter page:

